Solihull Moors v Maidstone United

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|34
|26
|6
|2
|88
|32
|56
|84
|2
|Notts County
|35
|25
|8
|2
|89
|32
|57
|83
|3
|Woking
|34
|18
|8
|8
|59
|37
|22
|62
|4
|Barnet
|34
|18
|5
|11
|65
|57
|8
|59
|5
|Chesterfield
|33
|16
|7
|10
|55
|41
|14
|55
|6
|Eastleigh
|34
|16
|6
|12
|42
|37
|5
|54
|7
|Southend
|33
|15
|8
|10
|43
|32
|11
|53
|8
|Boreham Wood
|33
|13
|13
|7
|40
|30
|10
|52
|9
|Bromley
|34
|13
|12
|9
|49
|41
|8
|51
|10
|Dag & Red
|34
|14
|6
|14
|51
|55
|-4
|48
|11
|Altrincham
|34
|12
|10
|12
|54
|59
|-5
|46
|12
|Wealdstone
|33
|12
|10
|11
|40
|49
|-9
|46
|13
|Solihull Moors
|34
|11
|9
|14
|48
|50
|-2
|42
|14
|Maidenhead United
|34
|12
|6
|16
|38
|46
|-8
|42
|15
|Oldham
|33
|11
|8
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|41
|16
|Halifax
|34
|11
|7
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|40
|17
|Aldershot
|35
|11
|5
|19
|48
|60
|-12
|38
|18
|York
|34
|9
|9
|16
|39
|45
|-6
|36
|19
|Yeovil
|32
|6
|15
|11
|28
|37
|-9
|33
|20
|Dorking
|33
|9
|6
|18
|48
|77
|-29
|33
|21
|Gateshead
|32
|7
|12
|13
|40
|50
|-10
|32
|22
|Torquay
|33
|7
|8
|18
|38
|60
|-22
|29
|23
|Scunthorpe
|34
|6
|9
|19
|39
|66
|-27
|27
|24
|Maidstone United
|35
|5
|9
|21
|38
|75
|-37
|24
