Queen of the South v Airdrieonians

Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|25
|16
|8
|1
|42
|16
|26
|56
|2
|Falkirk
|25
|15
|6
|4
|51
|27
|24
|51
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|26
|13
|3
|10
|50
|38
|12
|42
|4
|Alloa
|26
|12
|6
|8
|42
|35
|7
|42
|5
|Airdrieonians
|26
|11
|7
|8
|50
|39
|11
|40
|6
|Montrose
|26
|9
|8
|9
|37
|36
|1
|35
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|26
|9
|6
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|33
|8
|Queen of Sth
|26
|9
|5
|12
|38
|43
|-5
|32
|9
|Clyde
|26
|3
|5
|18
|26
|52
|-26
|14
|10
|Peterhead
|26
|2
|6
|18
|13
|58
|-45
|12