Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Souness, Viaplay Cup final, Kyogo, Hibernian, McGeady, Hearts, Aberdeen, Livingston

Michael Beale quashed claims of a clash of personalities with Ange Postecoglou as the Rangers boss insists he has nothing but respect for his Celtic counterpart. (Daily Record)external-link

Ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness says Celtic's nine-point Scottish Premiership lead will count for nothing in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. (Daily Mail, via Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly believes Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness is a concern ahead of Sunday's League Cup final. (Scottish Daily Express)external-link

Fashion Sakala could look "pretty stupid" after his "other mob" Celtic comment if Rangers don't win the League Cup on Sunday, says ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Hibernian are facing an anxious wait to learn extent of Aiden McGeady's hamstring injury. (Edinburgh News)external-link

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage insists his ongoing success at Tynecastle won't result in him chasing a return south of the border. (The Times, via Daily Recordexternal-link)

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes Livingston manager David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland as the sides prepare to meet on Saturday. (Press & Journal)external-link

