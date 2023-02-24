Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Souness, Viaplay Cup final, Kyogo, Hibernian, McGeady, Hearts, Aberdeen, Livingston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Michael Beale quashed claims of a clash of personalities with Ange Postecoglou as the Rangers boss insists he has nothing but respect for his Celtic counterpart. (Daily Record)
Ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness says Celtic's nine-point Scottish Premiership lead will count for nothing in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. (Daily Mail, via Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly believes Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness is a concern ahead of Sunday's League Cup final. (Scottish Daily Express)
Fashion Sakala could look "pretty stupid" after his "other mob" Celtic comment if Rangers don't win the League Cup on Sunday, says ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian are facing an anxious wait to learn extent of Aiden McGeady's hamstring injury. (Edinburgh News)
Hearts sporting director Joe Savage insists his ongoing success at Tynecastle won't result in him chasing a return south of the border. (The Times, via Daily Record)
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes Livingston manager David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland as the sides prepare to meet on Saturday. (Press & Journal)