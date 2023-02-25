Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1.
Real Madrid's title hopes suffered a further setback after being held by ten-man rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Jose Gimenez gave the visitors a shock lead, not long after Angel Correa had been sent off for elbowing Antonio Rudiger.
But teenager Alvaro Rodriguez earned Real a point with his first goal for the club.
The home side are seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti's team dominated the first half but clear-cut openings were few and far between before the interval.
Marco Asensio stung Jan Oblak's palms at one end, before Yannick Carrasco shot straight at Thibaut Courtois at the other as both sides struggled to make the breakthrough.
The game sparked into life in the second half when half-time substitute Correa was shown a straight red card after catching Rudiger in the chest with a flailing arm.
As Real struggled to press home their numerical advantage, substitute Gimenez nodded Antoine Griezmann's free-kick into the corner to leave the visitors minutes away from a first victory at the Bernabeu since 2016.
But Rodriguez rose highest to head Luka Modric's corner past Oblak with five minutes remaining, becoming the youngest player to score in a Madrid derby in the 21st century.
Eduardo Camavinga tested Oblak in the closing stages, but Atletico held on to move two points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis.
Barcelona can open a ten-point lead at the top of La Liga with victory at Almeria on Sunday.
The game was Diego Simeone's 612th as Atletico manager in all competitions - equalling the late Luis Aragones' club record.
Atletico confirmed after the game that left-back Reinildo suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in a first-half collision with Federico Valverde, likely ruling him out for the rest of the season.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 83'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 7mins
- 22Rüdiger
- 6NachoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 63'minutes
- 19CeballosSubstituted forModricat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11AsensioSubstituted forTchouaméniat 63'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 39Rodríguez
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 16MolinaBooked at 71mins
- 15Savic
- 22Hermoso
- 23MandavaSubstituted forGiménezat 23'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLemarat 57'minutes
- 24BarriosSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 6KokeBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWitselat 77'minutes
- 17SaúlSubstituted forMorataat 76'minutes
- 8Griezmann
- 21Carrasco
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 2Giménez
- 9Depay
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 12Doherty
- 19Morata
- 20Witsel
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 64,721
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1.
Foul by Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.