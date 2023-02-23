Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sampdoria are in the Serie A relegation zone after two wins from 23 games, eight points from safety

A severed pig's head was delivered to the headquarters of Italian club Sampdoria on Saturday with a note warning "the next heads will be yours".

The package was addressed to former club president Massimo Ferrero and current vice-president Antonio Romei, the Serie A club said.

Sampdoria called it a "serious act of intimidation" and said police had been called over the incident.

Last month a bullet was delivered to the club's offices with more threats.

The Genoa-based club are second-bottom of the table on 11 points after 23 games.

Fans have expressed their anger at club owner Ferrero, who resigned as president following his arrest on financial charges in 2021.

Sampdoria's next match is at Lazio in Serie A on Monday.