Watch: Crusaders held to scoreless draw at Ballymena

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his side are probably out of Irish Premiership title contention and leaders Larne are "in the box seat".

Saturday's draw with Ballymena United left Crusaders in fourth, 11 points off Larne with eight games remaining.

Cliftonville and Linfield are also in the chasing pack, but Baxter admits his side are "too far back" in search for a first title since 2018.

"It's Larne's to lose and the other teams are doing the chasing." he added.

Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson produced a number of crucial saves to deny Crusaders in Saturday's goalless draw at the Showgrounds, which Baxter added had been "must-win" for his side.

"With so few games remaining you need to win to be hanging in and around it," he said.

"Today [Saturday] ultimately ends your challenge to win the title. You're now too far back and you are playing for position in the league.

"When you look at a league table and start to chalk off the games, you can't afford to drop any points."

There could be twists and turns

Each of the front-running sides have three games left before the split, after which each of the top six teams will face each other to round out the season.

While a fourth league title under Baxter looks unlikely this season, Crusaders are in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup and face Glentoran on Saturday.

Baxter added there was still lots to play for in both the league and the cup, and says the end of the season "is a big challenge for everybody".

"Larne are in the box seat, it's whether they completely lose the run of themselves, but I haven't seen that from them," he said.

"It's been a tremendous campaign and we are all fighting tooth and nail every single week for every single point.

"This could take lots of twists and turns, and while I am suggesting that we are maybe a little bit too far behind, there are still teams in there fighting for it.

"We were in a position probably six, seven, eight, 10 years ago - I can't quite remember - when we were 11 points clear with nine games to go and Linfield caught us.

"So lots can happen, whether that be key injuries or whatever the case may be can derail you. [There's] lots of play for but consistency of performances over a season can sometimes tell a tale, but we'll see where it all ends up."