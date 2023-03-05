St Mirren v Celtic

Substitution, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser replaces Curtis Main.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Carson
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 18DunneBooked at 38mins
- 23StrainBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWattat 62'minutes
- 11KiltieSubstituted forTaylorat 74'minutes
- 17Baccus
- 6O'Hara
- 16SmallSubstituted forShaughnessyat 62'minutes
- 10MainSubstituted forTanserat 75'minutes
- 21GreiveSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5Taylor
- 8Flynn
- 9Watt
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 13MooySubstituted forIwataat 74'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forO'Rileyat 66'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 66'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Greg Kiltie.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Aaron Mooy.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 4. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liel Abada.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 3. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Matt O'Riley replaces Reo Hatate.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Liel Abada tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Tony Watt replaces Ryan Strain.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Thierry Small.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 2. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 1. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number16Player nameSmallAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
7.14
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
2.00
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number9Player nameWattAverage rating
2.00
- Squad number30Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.00
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.33