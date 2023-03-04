Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Academy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1310213372632
2Chelsea Women12101135112431
3Man City Women1392227121529
4Arsenal Women128222781926
5Aston Villa Women136252324-120
6Everton Women126151612419
7West Ham Women135171522-716
8Liverpool Women123271323-1011
9Tottenham Women123091524-99
10Brighton Women112271439-258
11Reading Women1321101429-157
12Leicester City Women122010627-216
View full The FA Women's Super League table

