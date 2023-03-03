Nottingham Forest v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Wood scored Nottingham Forest's equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on 18 February

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest full-back Renan Lodi will be assessed after he was forced off in the defeat at West Ham United.

Jonjo Shelvey should feature, while Ryan Yates and Moussa Niakhate are back in training

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said "we will see" if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available following four games out with a hamstring injury.

James Garner is "a little closer" to a return after playing for the under-23 side on Thursday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a big one - a win here would give Nottingham Forest some breathing space over the bottom three, but Everton would drag Steve Cooper's side right back into trouble if they take the points.

On form, it's Forest who are clear favourites - they haven't lost at home in the league since September and are quite courageous at the City Ground, while Everton have managed only one away win all season and are often toothless too.

But, when I think about both sides and what's at stake, I don't think there will be much in it. This will be a real battle - it could get pretty jittery, and there won't be many goals.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest host Everton for the first time since a 2-0 Premier League defeat in September 1998, when Duncan Ferguson scored twice.

Forest's most recent home win against Everton was a 3-2 Premier League victory on 17 September 1995.

Everton have won on all six occasions they have kept a Premier League clean sheet at the City Ground, but they have failed to win each time they have conceded there in the competition (D1, L4).

The Toffees are one short of becoming the first club to record 50 top-flight victories versus Forest, while they are one shy of 200 league goals in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games (W4, D4). Only Manchester United, with 11 matches, are on a longer current undefeated run at home in the competition.

Eight games represents Forest's longest top-flight streak without defeat at the City Ground since a sequence of 20 fixtures between February 1995 and January 1996.

They have amassed 19 Premier League home points this season, ranking them ninth overall (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Forest can become the first newly promoted team to remain unbeaten in nine consecutive Premier League home games within a single season since Birmingham City in 2009-10.

They have scored in 10 consecutive home league matches since a 2-0 loss against Tottenham in August.

Fourteen of Nottingham Forest's 42 goals conceded in the Premier League this season have been from outside the box, which is both a league-high total and percentage (33%).

Chris Wood scored his first Premier League goal against Everton while at Leicester in August 2014. All three of his goals against the Toffees have come at different venues - the King Power Stadium, Turf Moor and Goodison Park.

Brennan Johnson has scored three goals in his last three Premier League home games, while he also scored in the 1-1 draw at Everton in August.

Johnson can become the first player to score for Forest in both league matches against Everton in a single season since Steve Hodge in 1982-83.

Everton

Everton have lost 11 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, including three of their five games under manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees' record of five wins, six draws and 14 defeats is their worst after 25 games of a league season.

They have won only two of their last 29 Premier League away fixtures (D7, L20), while Dyche has triumphed in only one of his last 18 top-flight away games as a manager.

Everton have lost three consecutive Premier League away fixtures without scoring for the first time since March 2015.

They have equalled the club record of failing to score multiple goals in 13 consecutive Premier League games, set from August to November 2005.

The Toffees are winless in eight Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D3, L5), the longest run by an ever-present side in the competition.

Everton have triumphed in three of their last six Premier League games on a Sunday, having failed to win any of the previous 11.

Neal Maupay has scored one goal from his last 46 Premier League shots, a run spanning 29 Premier League appearances.

