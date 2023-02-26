Match ends, Almeria 1, Barcelona 0.
La Liga leaders Barcelona wasted a huge chance to extend their lead at the top as they were surprisingly beaten by lowly Almeria.
With second-placed Real Madrid drawing on Saturday, Barca knew a win on Sunday would take them 10 points clear.
But El Bilal Toure's superb first-half strike settled the game to boost Almeria's hopes of avoiding relegation.
It is Barca's second big loss this week following Thursday's Europa League exit at the hands of Manchester United.
Prior to that 3-2 defeat in Manchester, they had gone unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions.
The loss to Almeria ends a seven-game winning streak in La Liga for Xavi's side.
The home side should have won by more but Leo Baptistao's strike was blocked by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Rodrigo Ely then missed a sitter from close-range, sending wide a header from a corner when he was all alone in the area.
"I'm very angry because I think we made the worst game of the season by far, mainly in the first half," Barca boss Xavi told Movistar Plus.
"We were not good and wasted a great opportunity in a match we could not afford to lose after what happened to Real Madrid.
"It was a golden opportunity today and it ended with a really bad day for us. No excuses, it was the worst showing of our side in the entire season."
Line-ups
Almería
Formation 4-4-2
- 13MartínezBooked at 87mins
- 21Brandáriz MovillaBooked at 53mins
- 19Ely
- 22Babic
- 15Akieme
- 12Micali Carrilho BaptistãoSubstituted forde Almeida Costaat 83'minutes
- 6de la Hoz
- 4EguarasSubstituted forPozoat 83'minutes
- 5RobertoneBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRamazaniat 76'minutes
- 16SuárezSubstituted forEmbarbaat 76'minutes
- 9TouréSubstituted forFernandes Meloat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mariño
- 2Fernandes Melo
- 7Ramazani
- 8Portillo
- 10Embarba
- 11Ferreira Sousa
- 14Marques
- 17Pozo
- 18Puigmal
- 20Centelles Plaza
- 23de Almeida Costa
- 24Mendes
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forTorreat 76'minutes
- 15Christensen
- 24GarcíaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAraújoat 67'minutes
- 18AlbaSubstituted forAlonsoat 67'minutes
- 19KessieSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forAlarcónat 76'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 11F Torres
- 9Lewandowski
- 6GaviBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 22Raphinha
- 23Koundé
- 28Balde
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
- Attendance:
- 15,279
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Offside, Almeria. Adrián Embarba tries a through ball, but Samú Costa is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Ángel Alarcón.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrián Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by César de la Hoz with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.
Post update
Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samú Costa (Almeria).
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Gavi tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Almeria. Kaiky replaces El Bilal Touré.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.
Booking
Fernando Martínez (Almeria) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Samú Costa (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
Substitution
Substitution, Almeria. Samú Costa replaces Léo Baptistão.
Substitution
Substitution, Almeria. Alejandro Pozo replaces Íñigo Eguaras.