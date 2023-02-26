Close menu
Spanish La Liga
AlmeríaAlmería1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Almeria 1-0 Barcelona: Barca miss chance to extend lead at top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

El Bilal Toure celebrates scoring Almeria's winner against Barcelona
Almeria's win takes them to 25 points, two points above the bottom three

La Liga leaders Barcelona wasted a huge chance to extend their lead at the top as they were surprisingly beaten by lowly Almeria.

With second-placed Real Madrid drawing on Saturday, Barca knew a win on Sunday would take them 10 points clear.

But El Bilal Toure's superb first-half strike settled the game to boost Almeria's hopes of avoiding relegation.

It is Barca's second big loss this week following Thursday's Europa League exit at the hands of Manchester United.

Prior to that 3-2 defeat in Manchester, they had gone unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions.

The loss to Almeria ends a seven-game winning streak in La Liga for Xavi's side.

The home side should have won by more but Leo Baptistao's strike was blocked by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Rodrigo Ely then missed a sitter from close-range, sending wide a header from a corner when he was all alone in the area.

"I'm very angry because I think we made the worst game of the season by far, mainly in the first half," Barca boss Xavi told Movistar Plus.

"We were not good and wasted a great opportunity in a match we could not afford to lose after what happened to Real Madrid.

"It was a golden opportunity today and it ended with a really bad day for us. No excuses, it was the worst showing of our side in the entire season."

Line-ups

Almería

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13MartínezBooked at 87mins
  • 21Brandáriz MovillaBooked at 53mins
  • 19Ely
  • 22Babic
  • 15Akieme
  • 12Micali Carrilho BaptistãoSubstituted forde Almeida Costaat 83'minutes
  • 6de la Hoz
  • 4EguarasSubstituted forPozoat 83'minutes
  • 5RobertoneBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRamazaniat 76'minutes
  • 16SuárezSubstituted forEmbarbaat 76'minutes
  • 9TouréSubstituted forFernandes Meloat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mariño
  • 2Fernandes Melo
  • 7Ramazani
  • 8Portillo
  • 10Embarba
  • 11Ferreira Sousa
  • 14Marques
  • 17Pozo
  • 18Puigmal
  • 20Centelles Plaza
  • 23de Almeida Costa
  • 24Mendes

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forTorreat 76'minutes
  • 15Christensen
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAraújoat 67'minutes
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forAlonsoat 67'minutes
  • 19KessieSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forAlarcónat 76'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 11F Torres
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 6GaviBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 22Raphinha
  • 23Koundé
  • 28Balde
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
Attendance:
15,279

Match Stats

Home TeamAlmeríaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Almeria 1, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Almeria. Adrián Embarba tries a through ball, but Samú Costa is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Ángel Alarcón.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrián Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by César de la Hoz with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Samú Costa (Almeria).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Gavi tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Almeria. Kaiky replaces El Bilal Touré.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.

  16. Booking

    Fernando Martínez (Almeria) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samú Costa (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Almeria. Samú Costa replaces Léo Baptistão.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Almeria. Alejandro Pozo replaces Íñigo Eguaras.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2319224583759
2Real Madrid23164347182952
3Real Sociedad2313463223943
4Atl Madrid23126532181442
5Real Betis2312473225740
6Rayo Vallecano239772925434
7Osasuna239682122-133
8Ath Bilbao239593326732
9Mallorca2394102124-331
10Villarreal229492422231
11Girona238693635130
12Espanyol236982934-527
13Celta Vigo2376102634-827
14Sevilla2367102532-725
15Almería2374122840-1225
16Cádiz2367101835-1725
17Real Valladolid2373131633-1724
18Valencia2365122727023
19Getafe2257101928-922
20Elche2316161748-319
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories