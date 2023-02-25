Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Josh Griffiths spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan at League One club Portsmouth

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths says coming through West Bromwich Albion's youth system to play for the first team is a childhood dream fulfilled.

The 21-year-old has started Albion's past three games, keeping his first clean sheet for the club in Saturday's 2-0 home win against Middlesbrough.

"I've dreamt of playing for West Brom ever since I signed when I was about 10," Griffiths told BBC Radio WM.

"It's been 11 years now and to finally do it is massive for me."

With fellow goalkeepers Alex Palmer injured and David Button struggling for form, Griffiths was called upon by Albion boss Carlos Corberan for the Championship game against Blackburn on 15 February.

His debut for the Baggies was his 100th appearance in the English Football League, having seen regular first-team action during loan spells with Cheltenham in 2020-21, at Lincoln the following season and in the first half of this campaign with Portsmouth.

Reflecting on his ascent to Albion's starting line-up, he said: "It's probably only sinking in now that I've played a few games.

"I got told quite late that I was playing [against Blackburn] and it's been such a busy week with so many games, you don't get time to sit back and think.

"It just motivates me to go on and play as many games as possible."

Two early goals from Daryl Dike were enough to earn victory over Michael Carrick's in-form Boro at The Hawthorns on Saturday, a result that leaves Albion five points below the play-off places.

"I'm absolutely buzzing with the win and my first clean sheet for West Brom," added Griffiths. "To do it at home in front of the fans and my family is the best feeling.

"It was a real team performance, we dug in when we needed to, defended when we had to and limited them to few chances.

"They're obviously such a good team so massive credit to everyone for a great performance."

Josh Griffiths was speaking to BBC Radio WM's Rob Gurney