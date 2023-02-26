Gabriel Sara has scored twice in Norwich's past four games, three of which have been wins

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean believes team-mate Gabriel Sara has now hit a new level after taking his time to settle in English football.

Sara and fellow Brazilian Marquinhos scored the goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Carrow Road.

It was his fourth of the season after arriving from Sao Paulo last summer.

"We got to grips with the game after Gabby got the game by the scruff of the neck and drove us forward," McLean told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"For the five minutes before his goal, he was really taking the game and dictating it. That's where his game is at right now.

"When the manager [David Wagner] came in, he was really drumming it into him to be more aggressive, get up against people and he's doing that.

"His quality has always been there. Early on, I think it was just consistency [lacking] with him, but now he's showing that and for me he's the full package."

The Canaries have taken 10 points from their past four games and are seventh in the table, just one point below Millwall - their opponents next Saturday - and Luton Town in fifth and sixth respectively.

And McLean believes Sara's form will be key if they are secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

"He came over, language barriers, things like that, it was so hard for him," McLean said.

"Now he's taken his game to a new level because he's working so hard off the pitch as well. He's trying to better every aspect of his game, every aspect away from the pitch and it's us that's reaping the rewards, really.

"Because I'm next to Gabby, it makes my job easier."