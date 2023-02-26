Genero Adran Premier round-up

Sunday, 26 February

Championship Conference

Swansea City 2-2 Cardiff City Women: Cardiff City Women remain unbeaten in the Adran Premier this season thanks to a 97th-minute equaliser at Swansea City. The first game of phase two in the Adran Premier saw second-placed Swansea host the leaders, and it was the home side who went ahead just before half-time thanks to a Stacey John-Davis header. Danielle Broadhurst levelled early in the second half before John-Davis claimed her second from the penalty spot. But the Bluebirds secured a point thanks to Phoebie Poole's late composed finish.

The New Saints 2-0 Cardiff Met: The New Saints began phase two with victory after Helen Evans headed them in front in the first half. Emily Ridge then found the bottom corner to seal the points late on.

Plate Conference:

Aberystwyth Town 1-2 Pontypridd Town: Pontypridd came from behind to seal a late win at Aberystwyth after Tania Wylde had given the hosts the lead from the spot. Olivia Francis volleyed in the equaliser before the break and Carys Bufton scored the 88th-minute winner.

Barry Town 0-1 Abergavenny: Bottom-club Abergavenny claimed a rare victory thanks to Alanna Murphy's second-half goal. It was just a second league win of the season for Abergavenny.