Torquay had scored an 85th-minute equaliser at home to Southend United, only for the Essex side to win the game with a stoppage-time goal

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says his side are "up for the fight" as they aim to avoid relegation.

The Gulls' 2-1 loss at home to Southend United left them third-from-bottom of the National League and three points away from safety with 14 games to go.

It was a third loss in four games for the Gulls after taking seven points from nine during January.

"We've got a little league down the bottom of maybe eight teams and anything can happen," Johnson said.

"The thing to do is not to give up, not to burn all your bridges just because of a couple of defeats."

The Gulls take on mid-table sides Bromley, Aldershot Town, Solihull Moors and Wealdstone before their longest away trip to fellow strugglers Gateshead on 18 March.

"We're up for the fight, of course we are," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"There will be teams that implode by the end of the season and we've got to make sure that it's not us.

"We'll keep strong in what we're doing and hope that we get the little bit of luck that other teams are getting at this moment in time."