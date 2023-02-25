Close menu

Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils

Manchester United's players celebrate after defeating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley
Manchester United have won the League Cup for a sixth time, behind only Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8) in the competition's history

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says "we want more and need more" trophies after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

First-half goals by Brazil midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Dutch defender Sven Botman secured the Red Devils a first trophy in six years.

"We have been searching for this moment," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Wembley.

"I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more."

Portugal international Fernandes added: "It's the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club."

Sunday's victory was the first time the club had lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won both the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are still chasing more domestic and European honours this season.

Erik ten Hag's side defeated Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League while they face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT)

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games to play.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 19:07

    Nufc fan here. No complaints. Ref had a good game, VAR didnt spoil it, both fans brillaint. Well done man united. Casimiro is ridiculous.

    Our time will come. We've come along way in 12 months already

    • Reply posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 19:10

      Cancel culture at the BBC replied:
      Manu fan here, yes you have come a long way in 12 months, but so have we... dont worry, it wont be long before you do win something.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 18:50

    Congratulations to Man U and everything ETH has done. I hope Ronaldo is watching in shame

  • Comment posted by Liquorice Allsports, today at 18:52

    The difference is playing as a team.
    We have missed that for so long.
    Looking at players hungry to work hard for each other is a breath of fresh air.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:01

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Bruno Fernandes just loves to state the obvious.

      Which player would not want more trophies?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:03

    Ronaldo will be demanding a medal for being solely responsible for this victory!!!

    • Reply posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 19:06

      Cancel culture at the BBC replied:
      Its because he left that we won. His actions in the dressing room were too blame for united's woes, along with Pogba's of course.

  • Comment posted by KenA, today at 19:00

    Ten out of ten Hag

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 19:23

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      He passed this test with flying colours, the next test will soon be here, let's see how he performs in that one.
      These tests are never ending.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:02

    Well done on your trophy win Man Utd, another worthy performance.
    Newcastle was up against it today. Perhaps the Newcastle of a couple of months ago might have put up a better fight, then again, the way Man Utd are playing right now it may not have made much difference.

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 19:07

      grizzle replied:
      Get used to it 👊🔥

      With MARCUS RASHFORD In this form we’ll be winning the lot 👊🔥😆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Brexit Food Rationing, today at 18:51

    A repeat of the 99 Cup Final
    Man Utd turn on the juice while Newcastle were a bit flakey

    • Reply posted by Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert, today at 18:55

      Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert replied:
      Quadruple is on.

  • Comment posted by Nirospoem, today at 19:03

    Well done Man Utd. I felt we deserved it. To the Newcastle supporters, it hurts, yet you cannot say your players did not give it everything.

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 19:11

      Steve 76 replied:
      For all the talk about how amazing casemiro is, it's odd that their midfield struggles so much to keep possession of the ball.

      They've been very lucky so far this season.

      They play Tony Pulis football

  • Comment posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 19:01

    I see the haters are all over this like a rash, well get used to writing your bile because there's a lot more trophies in the tank.

    • Reply posted by tikka, today at 19:06

      tikka replied:
      lol good one.

  • Comment posted by Dibdob66, today at 18:55

    Last time Newcastle won a trophy ,it was in black and white ....and I don't mean their strip..

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 19:00

    Not the most exciting match but will take the win all day. Was always going to be a difficult game against a well organised Newcastle team, especially with fatigue from the effort put in for the Barca game but the game management was brilliant from Man United.
    Hard luck to Newcastle, they gave it a good go and had incredible support from the Toon fans, their time will come soon.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 19:09

      lee roy replied:
      Support your local team.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 18:59

    You feel Ten Hag will deliver more trophies.
    Still. Alot can happen in football ⚽️
    Look at Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by tikka, today at 19:09

      tikka replied:
      Yep, look at Liverpool FC in admiration.

  • Comment posted by Anon404, today at 19:09

    What I love about today is, every player has played a part to get us here. Ten Hag has utilised the whole team so well. The future looks bright!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He has hardly played Phil Jones and Harry Maguire

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:06

    Players seem to be improving on their weaker areas under Ten Hag which is great to see, rashford becoming more clinical, wan bissaka actually looked very composed on the ball today and Anthony's work rate when defending was impressive. Definitely more to come from this team

    • Reply posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 19:11

      Cancel culture at the BBC replied:
      Anthony got a slagging from the commentators today, but to be honest i think he's great and a major asset.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 19:00

    Saint-Maximin might be able to run with the ball but has very little end product, sell him at the end of the season and reinvest the money.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:16

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      If he plays that is, always out injured. PSG we’re rumoured, cash in!
      Fantastic player on his day, but he doesn’t have many.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 18:59

    Under Eric Ten Hag's management Man U will win loads of trophies. Next is the FA Cup.

    • Reply posted by Russia go home, today at 19:07

      Russia go home replied:
      Unlikely as real clubs try in that one

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 19:28

    1 down 3 to go COME ON MAN U 💪

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 18:59

    chris sutton doing newcastle to win.
    tut tut tut
    varpool must be crying.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 19:06

    Great win!

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 19:00

    Unlucky Newcastle. You haven’t managed to win the League Cup cup since your club was founded over 130 years ago but, with the new investment being pumped into the club, I’m sure it’s not going to be another 130 years before you finally win this cup 🤣

    • Reply posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 19:09

      Honking_Farmer replied:
      Haven't you got some washing up to do ??

