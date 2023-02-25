Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jenna Clark returned from Scotland duty by scoring two in the latest Glasgow City rout

Glasgow City returned to their perch atop the SWPL after a 7-0 demolition of Aberdeen at the Balmoral Stadium.

They had to wrestle top spot off Celtic though, who recorded a 3-0 thumping of Rangers on Friday night in a clinical performance at the Excelsior.

Elsewhere there was a dramatic Lanarkshire derby win for Motherwell, while Spartans also picked up a victory over Dundee United.

The Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park ended in a draw.

On Friday night, Fran Alonso's Celtic leapt to the top of the table on goal difference when a Caitlin Hayes double and one from Amy Gallacher saw last year's league champions succumb to defeat.

But Glasgow City kept up their free-scoring form with doubles from Jenna Clark, Kinga Kozak and Lauren Davidson - and one from Priscilla Chinchilla - downing Aberdeen. Another positive for Leanne Ross' side was the return of captain Jo Love from injury.

The battle for fourth place ended in a draw between Hearts and Hibs - but the visitors very nearly took all three points. Michaela McAlonie put the Hibees in front when she reacted quickest to a deflection in the box, only for Hearts skipper Georgia Hunter to score an injury-time equaliser.

The Lanarkshire derby went to the wire too. After Josi Giard put Hamilton Accies in front during the first half, Kaela McDonald-Nguah got Motherwell back level with an effort from distance. Accies looked like holding on for a vital point, but Carla Boyce's 89th minute penalty gave the hosts all three points.

Finally, Spartans recorded a narrow victory over Dundee United at Ainslie Park where Kat Smart scored the only goal of the game.