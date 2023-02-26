Close menu

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle: Erik ten Hag is the transformative manager the Red Devils have craved

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Man Utd win EFL Cup
Manchester United's players revel in lifting their first trophy since 2017

As the giant Wembley scoreboard clicked over to 90 minutes, thousands of Manchester United scarves were raised to the skies in triumph as an old familiar feeling was finally experienced once again.

And standing motionless in his technical area was the man who is shaping a new era away from the wastelands Manchester United have been occupying since their last success in the 2017 Europa League Final.

The EFL Cup was won. The closing minutes were simply a formality, as indeed was this final after Manchester United struck twice inside six first-half minutes - a lead they protected in relative comfort despite a spirited second-half effort from a desperately shot-shy Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag has the feel of a transformative manager, with his air of authority and tactical acumen, and now has a trophy to prove it. It is a success Manchester United have been craving for almost six years.

It is too early to make definitive judgements only months into the job but Ten Hag has won the first trophy he could , rounding off a week when Barcelona were also sent packing on a thunderous night at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

There is, however, a change in mood at the club and the work of Ten Hag has been central to the switch.

The opening weekend loss at home to Brighton seems an age away and the embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford in United's second league game looks increasingly like a pivotal moment.

Ten Hag cancelled his players' day off after that loss, in which United shipped four first-half goals, to order them on a 13.8km run - the distance by which Brentford had out-run his side the previous day.

The 53-year-old joined his players on the run, sending a clear message that, while the failings at Brentford would not be tolerated, this would also be a managerial reign in which responsibility would be collective and the team ethic would be key. Everyone was in it together, an instant correction to the flaws that had been allowed to grow before his arrival.

Ten Hag's team won their next game against arch-rivals Liverpool - who had secured a humiliating 9-0 aggregate scoreline in their two Premier League wins against United last season - and have barely looked back since.

The Dutchman also took a page from the playbook of one of his Old Trafford predecessors Jose Mourinho, the manager responsible for those last successes, by making the League Cup a serious priority in an attempt to get the first trophy in the cabinet as quickly as possible.

United and their supporters now increasingly believe Ten Hag is the man to take them forward and back into the elite from which they have been lost for much of recent years.

The EFL Cup win will only strengthen his position and reputation further.

United seemed a club out of control at times over recent times but there is no doubt who is in charge now, as proved by the decisive action over Cristiano Ronaldo's public insurrection, the punishment handed to Marcus Rashford after he overslept and missed a team meeting, and the marginalisation of club captain Harry Maguire from Ten Hag's first-choice team after a lengthy run of poor form.

Ten Hag had dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson in the build-up to this final and now they will have Manchester United as trophy winners once more next time they meet.

After years of poor management and indifferent signings, two new arrivals this season have only strengthened the notion that United are back on track.

Casemiro may have arrived from Real Madrid in August for a fee that could rise to £70m - a hefty price tag for a then 30-year-old - but the midfielder also brought with him the class, street wisdom and experience forged by winning the Champions League five times.

The Brazilian knows what it takes to win and it was no surprise when he was named man of the match here. He not only headed the vital opening goal but spread his influence all over Wembley with his positioning, range of passing and his priceless ability to be in the right place at the right time.

He even acted as orchestrator of United's fans in the second half as he fist-pumped towards them after winning a challenge in the penalty area.

And in Lisandro Martinez, United have a fierce defensive competitor who gives them an edge of steel. The Argentine is already a cult hero among United fans, a fiery figure who adapted swiftly to the demands of the Premier League after a shaky start in which his lack of height became a talking point. It does not look much of a problem now.

With the first trophy under his belt, Ten Hag can turn back to United's chase for a return to the Champions League as they sit securely in the top four, while the Europa League and the FA Cup will also be right on his radar.

Ten Hag was quickly made aware of what was required at Old Trafford and is ticking all the boxes, the biggest of which is to win trophies, a craving he has started to satisfy with this Wembley win.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 20:40

    Delete that shocking attempt at photoshop. Absolute cringe.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 20:45

      Steve replied:
      i quite like it tbh

  • Comment posted by phil , today at 20:58

    THREE games in just 7 days against Leicester (PL), Barcelona (UEL knockout), and Newcastle (Cup final) but he didn't complain. Got the best out of his players and WON all three scoring 7, conceding just 1, and keeping 2 clean sheets.

    Erik ten Hag his staff and the players deserve a massive amount of credit what a week. Incredible.

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 21:17

      DaveP1982 replied:
      If you concede 1 in 3 games then it's quite obvious there's been 2 clean sheets!

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 20:48

    What a turnaround considering his start to the season. He has moulded a team together that is willing to give everything for the badge. Doesnt moan to the press about injuries or complain about fixture congestion, the man just gets on quietly with his job. Exciting times as a United fan are finally back at last. Lets keep the momentum up for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 20:54

      Steve 76 replied:
      For all the talk about how amazing Casemiro is, it's odd that their midfield struggles so much to keep possession of the ball.

      Their passing accuracy today was only 66% and only 71% against Barcelona in midweek.

      They've been very lucky so far this season and their fans will become restless again if the style doesn't develop.

      £1bn for a team that plays like Stoke City.

  • Comment posted by Muncton , today at 20:49

    A brilliant start.. I'm a man united fan but please ignore all these trolls harping on that we going to win everything.. No real fan thinks that. In fact I would say this cup and third in league would be brilliant progress..

    • Reply posted by hopelad, today at 20:59

      hopelad replied:
      Well said. A lot of these trolls are jealous of Uniteds success and can't handle the fact that United could finally be back on the road to further success.

  • Comment posted by TrebleDeckerRedBus, today at 20:47

    It’s not about what Ten Haag has won today but what he has done to the club that is pleasing the United fans. This cup is hopefully a massive step towards much bigger things.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 20:57

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      After a decade of trying it looks like Man Utd have finally found the manager that should have replaced SAF.

  • Comment posted by alexander1771, today at 20:47

    Unsure after the start but this man demands success, a no nonsense, no excuses manager which is rare. Not afraid of calling out players, and positions are earned, no just on price taggs and status. This is the first step in the right direction for Man Utd. Top 4 finish and it will be a successful season.

    • Reply posted by Brexit Food Rationing, today at 20:55

      Brexit Food Rationing replied:
      Even his name is in a 4-3-3 formation

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 20:50

    Erik has done a phenominal job turning this club around in just 6 months, full credit to him.

  • Comment posted by ThaiTim, today at 20:54

    The photoshopped image of ETH on the main page is so unbelievably tacky. Like it's been lifted straight from the back page of the Daily Star and pasted on the BBC.

    Embarrassing stuff.

    • Reply posted by The Right Opinion, today at 20:57

      The Right Opinion replied:
      It’s Sunday evening. Everyone is at home with the family. Let the youth trainee have their moment, will ya? hahahaha

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 20:41

    Nobody seems to realise that the biggest factor in Utd's upturn is the non selection of Maguire.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 21:31

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      Naaaah, it's getting rid of Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 20:54

    He's doing a great job. A trophy, hopefully top 4 plus chances in the other 2 competitions. Way, way more than anyone expected.

  • Comment posted by ManyUnusualFacesCry, today at 20:53

    A great managerial display that United have missed. To those who say its only the League Cup . You got to be in it to win and at the first time of asking ETH has delivered. Ulimately its a sign of progress and that is what all the ABUs will be scared of.

  • Comment posted by Onme Heddsun, today at 21:01

    Ten Hag is definitely the real deal. Was really concerned about his tactical nous after Brentford and Toney bossed us at start of season, but he turned it around quickly. Even better today another two fingers to Souness after his previous comments on Casemiro and Martinez!!

  • Comment posted by Simonides, today at 20:43

    Dunno about Man U - but you try supporting Northampton Town! Talk about Cobblers!
    Like John Arlott said, it's only sport. But don't we love it?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:12

    ETH is brilliant, but the fact is the Glazers need to leave.
    They will only make the club unsellable if they stay and borrow money to rebuild the stadium with finance. Because then the debt will be 2.8 Billion.

    So they better GO.
    They need to sell to the richest bidder whoever that is who will wipe out the debt, and yes that means Qatar unless Elon rings up.

  • Comment posted by Kanuk, today at 21:00

    ETH is turning out to be a top manager. But there are a few other things that have helped him and Man Utd to move forward. Getting rid of Woodward is one. Woodward seemed to think he was a good at rating players. He wasn't. Getting rid of the malcontents on the team is another. And last but not least is that the Glaziers, Arnold and the board have backed ETH when it came to player discipline.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 21:03

    Well done to my beloved team, Manchester United. Let’s go for the FA Cup, Europa and dare is say the league. COME ON UNITED!!!!

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:24

    Good win for man utd . Feel bad for the current Newcastle players. In the summer they will be buying ‘robinho’ players and ultimately spend more than man utd, man city and Chelsea. Oil money always wins

  • Comment posted by rainbowdog, today at 20:53

    I'd love it, really love it, if Utd finished above Arsenal. It would be very funny too.

  • Comment posted by Daryl Nye, today at 20:46

    Well done Manchester United for 6 years of trophy hurt and finally got the prize you got. Well done to the players and finally to Erik Ten Hag bringing back the United traditions.

  • Comment posted by manlikemane, today at 20:45

    ten hag has done a good job but people are acting like he's taken the same bad squad from last year and transformed them into good players. what he's done is been good in the transfer market buying lisandro, casemiro, antony, eriksen and weghorst. same with people overhyping howe too and completely omitting the transfers they've brought in

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 20:53

      Steve 76 replied:
      For all the talk about how amazing Casemiro is, it's odd that their midfield struggles so much to keep possession of the ball.

      Their passing accuracy today was only 66% and only 71% against Barcelona in midweek.

      They've been very lucky so far this season and their fans will become restless again if the style doesn't develop.

      £1bn for a team that plays like Stoke City.

