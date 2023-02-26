Close menu

Man Utd 2-0 Newcastle United: 'EFL Cup final loss is the start of something great for Magpies'

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Wembley

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe's Newcastle are four points off a Champions League place with 15 matches to go

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits there are no guarantees - but they will use the pain of their EFL Cup defeat as motivation to bring success to St James' Park.

Despite the backing of a fervent support, who made the most of their first Wembley visit since the 1999 FA Cup final, the outcome was the same with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

It left Newcastle still without a major trophy since 1969 and their last domestic cup success, the FA Cup, back in 1955.

Howe did not try to hide the crushing disappointment of a loss in which he accepted his side didn't 'get the big moments right'. But he found it easy to see reasons for optimism.

"It hurts immensely," added Howe. "It feels like you have failed. A negative sea of emotions hit you but, with defeat, sometimes you can take positives.

"Nothing is guaranteed. I hope we are a different Newcastle, but the competition is very high so we have to improve. We can't stand still and think we are something. We have to prove we are - and we have to go again."

The bare statistics show Newcastle are a far better side than 12 months ago.

After 23 games of last season, they were four points clear of the relegation zone. Even after Tottenham's victory against Chelsea, now they are only four points off a Champions League place with 15 matches remaining - and they have two games in hand on Antonio Conte's side.

And significant voices among those who want Newcastle to succeed back up that view.

"This is the beginning of something for Newcastle," said popular former Magpies winger David Ginola. "It is the start of building something great, building history."

Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was present at Wembley and will doubtless have his own thoughts on the progress made since the Saudi-backed takeover changed the outlook on Tyneside.

Howe said the brief exchange the pair had after the final whistle was positive but he will know, like any manager, his own performance will be judged on results.

To that end, the rest of Newcastle's season will be fascinating.

They have a trip to champions Manchester City next weekend, 'probably the most difficult game in the league', according to Howe. Among their remaining opponents too are third-placed Manchester United and leaders Arsenal.

A potentially pivotal encounter with Tottenham is scheduled for 23 April, although that date clashes with FA Cup semi-final weekend.

As Tottenham are still involved, it raises the potential for the game being moved to an even later point in the campaign, when its importance could be even more significant.

It should be a challenge Newcastle will relish. Yet Howe accepts the battle ahead is made more difficult by the reality that those teams the Magpies are trying to usurp have spent years dealing with similar challenges.

"This season was an unknown for us," he added. "Would we step up and continue our momentum or would it be another season of struggle?

"The players have done incredibly well to elevate us to an incredible position but we are not the finished article. We are coming at this from a totally different place and it only gets harder because the competition will improve."

  • Comment posted by Shearers Bar, today at 22:05

    Where we were a year ago, just shows how far we have come in a year. Yes we have spent money, but no one should take away the turnaround Eddie has given us. Joe Linton and Miggy Almiron done nothing under Bruce, Eddie has got the best out of both of them. I never ever thought we would be this high in the league, so I am more than happy with the way our season is going.

    • Reply posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 22:10

      Hot Shot Hamish replied:
      You keep saying that to yourself. You know what you club has become. Hope your enjoying yourself.

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 22:14

    Howe is doing a great job, in reality most of that team will be replaced as their hopes become expectations, so to be where they are now is huge credit to him.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:55

    Ahead of target and on upward curve. Cant get to elite club level in 12 months. Watching Madrid wee all over Liverpool shows you the level required to compete

    • Reply posted by talk8surf, today at 22:36

      talk8surf replied:
      You have never won f..k all. Trophy less for over fifty years. I hope it stays that way for another fifty years. Owned by a murderous regime who chose to execute a journalist just because he had a dissenting view. Massive exercise in sports washing and still trophy less.

  • Comment posted by Faustino, today at 22:01

    You are doing a great job, Eddie, keep it up. (From a supporter first at St James's in 1954.)

  • Comment posted by naptoon, today at 21:47

    Same number as shots as nance but only 1 on target ….we huffed and we puffed but lacked a cutting edge and tbh to Manx’s they had a game plan to hit us on break and executed it almost to perfection. We are down but not out up there to stay and this is just the start of the mighty mags journey. HWTFL.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:16

    Just need a genuine forward capable of regular goals

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 22:06

    Wilson isn't alert enough in the box or fast enough and we need a real leader in the middle.Hoped to hear Howe recognise the support after the game but it never crossed his mind.

  • Comment posted by gudwin, today at 21:55

    Someone needs to tell Eddy that to win games you need to score goals, and to do that you need to shoot and get people in the box. Even at 2-0 Newcastle created few chances and committed few players to getting in the box.

  • Comment posted by VeniVidiVici, today at 21:41

    Massive improvement in just over 12 months. Goals are the biggest problem now and Wilson looks like he couldn't buy one.

  • Comment posted by Mart72, today at 22:30

    Oxford United still more successful than Newcastle in the past 50 years.

    • Reply posted by geordie with an attitude, today at 22:34

      geordie with an attitude replied:
      And still the Newcastle supporters sell out St James’ every week and always support the club away. Best supporters in England. Although Leeds are excellent too.

  • Comment posted by Reyna terra, today at 22:25

    Newcastle will be the next Chelsea spend 600 million and still be rubbish

    • Reply posted by geordie with an attitude, today at 22:32

      geordie with an attitude replied:
      NUFC wages are 10th in the league and 1/3rd of the Man U side. I think you’d be good doing research before commenting. The club has over-achieved and will continue to improve. It’s year 1 of a 5 year project.

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 21:57

    I don't know what happened to ASM. Since he came back from that injury he hasn't been the same. Shadow of his former self. Eddie needs to get him back to what he used to be.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:44

    They are certainly a different Newcastle United. Certainly going in the right trajectory under Eddie Howe. He's getting better with age and money.
    A possible lethal combination.

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 21:58

      Graham replied:
      Delirious.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 21:58

    They'll win nothing 👍

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 22:28

      Ben replied:
      Very astute analysis. Thank you.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 21:51

    If you cannot score - you can only slide down the table. All Newcastle’s challengers for fourth place have proven goal scorers.
    Wilson and Isak are both poor

    • Reply posted by Shearers Bar, today at 22:01

      Shearers Bar replied:
      Good point Joseph, a lot of our dropped points this season is because we cannot finish.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 22:33

    There's nothing you can't achieve with Saudi money.

    • Reply posted by geordie with an attitude, today at 22:48

      geordie with an attitude replied:
      Another jealous rival? Or a dolt that doesn’t do any research? Newcastle has the 10th highest wage bill in the league. Our owners have supported the academy, the women’s team, the facilities, the grounds, the staff, and local charities. They’ve been inclusive and engaging with the fans. And, they’ve also corrected 14 years of Ashley sucking the soul - and assets out of the club.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 21:55

    No but money will flow

  • Comment posted by Richard R, today at 22:58

    They may well be on the way up with all the investments, but Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool will all invest. May be a cup or two and a few seasons in Europe. Don't set your sights to high to early.

  • Comment posted by ThanksToHarryKane, today at 22:54

    Only caught the second half and thought Newcastle were half decent. Utd having scored two, just sat back and looked for counter attacks.

    • Reply posted by Shearers Bar, today at 22:58

      Shearers Bar replied:
      They never threatened us once, till they scored off a set piece, then the second goal was pure luck. They did nothing at all other than try to get us on the counter, but to hear them on they outclassed us all game you couldn’t make it up.

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 22:16

    Yup, they will have embassies everywhere.

