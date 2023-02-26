Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0

Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin: Sadio Mane returns as Bayern regain Bundesliga lead

Kingsley Coman scoring
Kingsley Coman set up Bayern's first goal and scored their second in the 3-0 win over Union Berlin

Sadio Mane returned from the leg injury that kept him out of the World Cup to help Bayern Munich reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga by beating Union Berlin.

The Senegal striker replaced Kingsley Coman after the France winger had set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's headed opener and fired in Bayern's second.

Bayern top-scorer Jamal Musiala, who turned 20 on Sunday, swept in Thomas Muller's pass to complete the scoring.

Bayern are above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference while Union stay third.

Union began the match level on points with Bayern and unbeaten in any competition since 13 November but did not have a shot on target as the hosts recovered from their 3-2 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach.

In his first appearance since sustaining the injury on 8 November,Mane almost contributed to a more emphatic scoreline shortly after coming on.

The summer signing from Liverpool dribbled into the Union penalty area and set up Muller, whose effort was saved by visiting goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

Alphonso Davies was also twice denied by Ronnow as Bayern extended their unbeaten run at the Allianz Arena to 18 matches.

Dortmund briefly returned to the Bundesliga summit by winning 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday in a seventh successive league win for Chelsea's Champions League opponents.

RB Leipzig are four points behind Bayern following their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. They overtook Freiburg, who drew 1-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, by a point.

The leaders next play when they visit relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday, four days before they defend a 1-0 lead at home to Paris St-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 44StanisicSubstituted forCanceloat 78'minutes
  • 5PavardBooked at 83mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forSanéat 78'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 11ComanSubstituted forManéat 65'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 87'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forGnabryat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 17Mané
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 31Knoche
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 28Trimmel
  • 20Laïdouni
  • 8KhediraSubstituted forHabererat 78'minutes
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSeguinat 63'minutes
  • 26RoussillonSubstituted forGießelmannat 66'minutes
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 63'minutes
  • 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jaeckel
  • 11Michel
  • 14Seguin
  • 17Behrens
  • 18Juranovic
  • 19Haberer
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 37Grill
  • 40Leweling
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Aïssa Laïdouni (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Thomas Müller.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Frederik Rønnow.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

  10. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).

  12. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Seguin (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Behrens.

  19. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Janik Haberer replaces Rani Khedira.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22137264214346
2B Dortmund22151645271846
3Union Berlin2213453527843
4RB Leipzig22126445271842
5Freiburg2212553532341
6Frankfurt22115643311238
7Wolfsburg2296740291133
8Mainz229583734332
9Werder Bremen2293103441-730
10B Mgladbach228593839-129
11B Leverkusen2284103636028
12Köln226883236-426
13Augsburg2273122638-1224
14Hertha Berlin2255122740-1320
15Stuttgart2247112738-1119
16Hoffenheim2254132941-1219
17VfL Bochum2261152454-3019
18Schalke2237121642-2616
View full German Bundesliga table

