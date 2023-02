Last updated on .From the section League Cup

A selection of the most striking photos from Manchester United's Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United.

Newcastle United fans turned out in their numbers for their side's first appearance in a major cup final for more than 20 years

It was Newcastle's first major final since 1999 and their fans were determined to enjoy themselves at Wembley.

Casemiro, left, got the ball rolling for Manchester United at Wembley with a first-half header to open the scoring

Marcus Rashford's shot was deflected into his own net by Newcastle's Sven Botman just before the break to put Manchester United 2-0 up.

It was to prove a frustrating day for Joelinton's Newcastle United but one to remember for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

It was a closely contested Carabo Cup final with several flashpoints during the 90 minutes

Manchester United's second goal came from an own goal from Newcastle's Sven Botman, who had to be helped up most match by Magpies skipper Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was commiserated by the club's co-owner Amanda Staveley at Wembley.

Manchester United's players enjoyed the celebrations

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took the opportunity to celebrate with his coaches, including Steve McClaren.

Manchester United were celebrating their first major trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017

Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United in the summer and has already landed their first major trophy, with the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League still to play for.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and captain Kieran Trippier were left to reflect on what might have been as Manchester United celebrated their Carabao Cup final triumph.