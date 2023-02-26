Last updated on .From the section European Football

Watch: Teddy bears rain down on football pitch for earthquake victims

Besiktas supporters threw thousands of soft toys on to the pitch during the match against Antalyaspor to donate to children affected by the earthquakes.

The match was paused after four minutes 17 seconds, representing the time the first earthquake struck Turkey and Syria at 04:17 on 6 February.

The fans then began throwing the toys, which will be given to children in Turkey and Syria, from the stands.

More than 50,000 people have died following the earthquakes.

"Our fans organised a meaningful event called 'This toy is my friend' during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake," Besiktas said.

"The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region."

The Besiktas players warmed up in tops with the names of the country's affected southern cities before a pre-match ceremony was held and fans applauded the search and rescue officers present at Vodafone Stadium.

Defender Tayyib Sanuc said: "There are more important things than football. We are going through difficult times as a country. Together we will heal the wounds.

"Our fans held a meaningful event - I was very touched. I hope we never experience such a disaster again."

Gaziantep and Hatayspor have withdrawn from the Turkish Super Lig season following the earthquake, with Hatayspor's Christian Atsu among the victims.