Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not "going to jump at anything that comes my way" as he attains, "I think you'll be surprised how long I am here". (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic player, Kris Commons, says Postecoglou's side are on course for another decade of success following Sunday's Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers. (Express) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers played into his former club's hands at Hampden by starting John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, who had been struggling for fitness. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup feels the Ibrox side should have started Nicolas Raskin at the national stadium. (Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson agrees and believes Ibrox manager Michael Beale will regret not starting Raskin. (Sun) external-link

Ferguson says Rangers "simply cannot roll over now and allow their rivals to stroll to another treble". (Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson sees March as "a big period coming up" for his side. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

The family of late Hibernian owner Ron Gordon are committed to his "vision and long-term plan" for the club. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Interim manager Barry Robson will meet new Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows this week and make clear he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Record) external-link

Robson is adamant he wants to be a manager but is unsure it will be at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Robson reveals Aberdeen top scorer Bojan Miovski's daily mantra is "run fast, score goals". (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Craig Levein could be offered a return to the Dundee United manager's job within 48 hours. (Sun) external-link

Levein will offered free rein at United to save their season. (Record) external-link

Defender Liam Smith admits Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United should be embarrassed by their performances. (Record) external-link

Smith says the Tangerines risk "sleepwalking" into relegation. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County's Jordan White is encouraged by his burgeoning forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link