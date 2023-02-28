Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Teenage defender Kevin Mantilla has been linked with Rangers

Rangers target Kevin Mantilla, 19, appears to play down talk of a move to Ibrox with the defender not keen on leaving Santa Fe in his native Colombia. (Express) external-link

Ex-Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday expects the Ibrox club to recruit up to 10 players this summer. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers manager and Scotland defender Graeme Murty is reportedly a candidate for the Oxford United job. (Express) external-link

Scottish defender Max Johnston is ready to leave Motherwell as a free agent at the end of the season, with Sheffield United and Bologna interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Businessmen on Tayside are exploring a bid to buy out Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. (Sun) external-link

A Dundee-based entrepreneur is leading the consortium considering purchasing the Tannadice club. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

United hope to have a new manager in place before Saturday's match against Aberdeen. (Record) external-link

Former Dundee United forward Kevin Gallacher believes Craig Levein will want "sole control as a manager" if he is to return to Tannadice. (Record) external-link

Ex-United winger Danny Swanson backs Levein for the Tangerines job. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is open to a move to Newcastle this summer if Arsenal continue to keep the 25-year-old sidelined. (Chronicle) external-link

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon reveals "there is no end date" to his recovery from long-term injury but is challenging himself to come back even better than before. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Gordon, 40,jokes he wishes Gianluigi Buffon, 45, "would quit and then it would make it a bit easier" for other keepers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson reveals Dan Phillips' ban may prompt a different system for St Johnstone against Hearts. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle posted a near £836,000 loss in their most recent accounts. (Sun) external-link

Auditors say Caley Thistle's loss puts the club's future in doubt. (Record) external-link

Josh Meekings believes it's now or never for Inverness' promotion push. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Promotion-chasing Dundee's manager Gary Bowyer laments his side's performance in Tuesday's home Championships defeat by Partick Thistle as "atrocious". (Courier - subscription required) external-link