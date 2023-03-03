Scottish Gossip: Lawrence, Roofe, Rangers, Juranovic, Celtic, Aberdeen
Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, who has not featured since August, is out for the rest of the season after further surgery was required on his knee injury. (Times)
And forward Kemar Roofe will also not feature for Rangers for the remainder of the campaign. (Sun)
Roofe will see a specialist over his calf problem. (Record)
Manager Michael Beale says none of the Rangers players in the final stages of their contracts have been offered new deals. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Josip Juranovic was disappointed Celtic did not try harder to keep him before he joined Union Berlin in January. (Football Scotland)
Celtic's ownership structure leaves them vulnerable to a Qatari takeover, says Fergus McCann's former advisor David Low. (Record)
Leicester and Everton are monitoring Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 23. (Nicolo Schira)
Aberdeen will look outside the usual suspects as they seek to fill the manager's role, says CEO Alan Burrows. (Sun)
Burrows says Aberdeen want to make an appointment as soon as possible. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell recalls being sacked by best mate Steven Ferguson at Ross County but insists the pair are still close. (Sun)
FIve Scottish clubs are interested in Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas. (Herald - subscription required)
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds' focus is on football not finances following Inverness' recent loss in excess of £835,000. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Jim Goodwin aims to prove wrong those who question his taking the Dundee United manager's job. (Courier - subscription required)
Former United and Aberdeen boss Alex Smith believes the recent spate of managerial sackings shows Scottish football has lost its way. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson reveals the Perth side have changed their tactics at home because of the McDiarmid Park pitch but believes Hearts' Tynecastle surface will suit them better. (Courier - subscription required)