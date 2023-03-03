Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Tom Lawrence scored three goals in nine games before getting injured early in Rangers' season

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, who has not featured since August, is out for the rest of the season after further surgery was required on his knee injury. (Times) external-link

And forward Kemar Roofe will also not feature for Rangers for the remainder of the campaign. (Sun) external-link

Roofe will see a specialist over his calf problem. (Record) external-link

Manager Michael Beale says none of the Rangers players in the final stages of their contracts have been offered new deals. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Josip Juranovic was disappointed Celtic did not try harder to keep him before he joined Union Berlin in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic's ownership structure leaves them vulnerable to a Qatari takeover, says Fergus McCann's former advisor David Low. (Record) external-link

Leicester and Everton are monitoring Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 23. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Aberdeen will look outside the usual suspects as they seek to fill the manager's role, says CEO Alan Burrows. (Sun) external-link

Burrows says Aberdeen want to make an appointment as soon as possible. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell recalls being sacked by best mate Steven Ferguson at Ross County but insists the pair are still close. (Sun) external-link

FIve Scottish clubs are interested in Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds' focus is on football not finances following Inverness' recent loss in excess of £835,000. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Jim Goodwin aims to prove wrong those who question his taking the Dundee United manager's job. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former United and Aberdeen boss Alex Smith believes the recent spate of managerial sackings shows Scottish football has lost its way. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson reveals the Perth side have changed their tactics at home because of the McDiarmid Park pitch but believes Hearts' Tynecastle surface will suit them better. (Courier - subscription required) external-link