Billy Sharp scored his side's second goal in their 3-1 FA Cup fourth round replay win over Wrexham

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has been fined £2,500 by the Football Association for comments he made after their FA Cup replay win over Wrexham.

The striker admitted that his comments constituted improper conduct after the FA said they "imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee".

Sharp told ITV Sport after the game that he thought the referee had been "helping" the National League side.

The Blades won 3-1 to set up a fifth-round tie with Tottenham on Wednesday.

Sharp, 37, scored his side's second goal and said at the time: "I am glad we've beaten them.

"They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in ours, but I wasn't happy with a few of their players there.

"The way they've been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs before the game - they had not even beaten us.

"They thought we would just roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them as well, I don't think he gave me one foul all night."