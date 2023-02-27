Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Williams is in his first season in charge of Notts County

Notts County boss Luke Williams says he was "completely crushed" by the defeat by Dagenham & Redbridge that ended his side's 25-match unbeaten league run.

Notts twice hit the post and had two efforts cleared off the line as the managerless Daggers came from behind to shock the Magpies at Meadow Lane.

It cut Notts' lead at the National League summit to two points points over Wrexham, who have two games in hand.

"We have to try bounce back really quickly now," Williams said.

"You have to be gutted, but we now have to focus on getting it right.

"Winning next week is the only option."

Notts, whose only other defeat this season was a loss at Dorking in September, are on course to pass the 100-point mark and set a new division points record.

Wrexham, however, are also in with a chance of breaking Crawley's record of 105 points themselves.

Defeat by Dagenham, having initially gone ahead through Ruben Rodrigues in the 21st minute, was Notts' first home loss this campaign.

It means pre-season title and automatic promotion favourites Wrexham, a side catapulted into the limelight under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, can now return to the top of the National League if they beat Chesterfield at home on Tuesday.

Williams had previously said that neither his side nor Wrexham could afford to drop points in the enthralling bid for the solitary automatic promotion spot.

"I'm completely crushed," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham after Saturday's defeat.

"It's impossible to describe the feeling, it's the most horrific feeling.

"I have to try remain calm, try and help the team recover and see if we can make a brilliant performance next week."