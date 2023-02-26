Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

MK Dons accepted the fine for surrounding an official during their League One match against Sheffield Wednesday

MK Dons have been fined £2,500 by the Football Association after their players surrounded an official during their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dons admitted their players failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion in the 64th minute of the game at Hillsborough on 18 February.

Dons players protested after Lee Gregory's goal put the Owls 3-2 ahead, after they had trailed 2-1.

Milton Keynes went on to lose 5-2 and are currently 22nd in League One.