Best Fifa awards 2022: Sarina Wiegman and Alexia Putellas﻿ win major women's honours

Last updated on .From the section Football

England manager Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman has been named the Best Fifa women's coach in 2017, 2020 and 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas﻿ was the women's player of the year.

England's Mary Earps won the women's goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Putellas﻿, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running.

However, the 29-year-old missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury.

Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," she said.

"Little girls have their idols and inspirations. So many people across the world have worked so hard to get the game where it is right now.

"As for last summer, the stadiums were full. Wembley was full and there were so many families in the stadiums celebrating football. Behind me is a big team. Without great players you are nowhere.

"Last but not least, my family have seen me more on TV than at home. Thank you for supporting me."

Earps, who plays for Manchester United in the Women's Super League, started all six of England's games at Euro 2022 as they won the competition.

The 29-year-old kept four clean sheets and let in just two goals and was named in the team of the tournament.

She also recently became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the WSL.

"I feel really honoured to be holding this heavy trophy," said Earps. "Thank you to my loved ones who picked me up off the kitchen floor a few years ago.

"And to Sarina Wiegman, I have run out of words to say to you. Thank you for believing in me the way you have. This is for anyone who has been in a dark place. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

196 comments

  • Comment posted by Old Peculier, today at 20:59

    Well deserved. Congratulations

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:10

      Sport Report replied:
      Indeed. Very much deserved. Without the Swedish manager, England wouldn't have won.

  • Comment posted by aleverett5014540183967131655E12, today at 21:22

    Too many men on here hating it when women do well at something, and with nothing better to say. Well done Sarina, 29 games unbeaten. Fully deserved!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:00

    Couldn't have been anyone else, really. Well deserved.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:45

      Justfacts replied:
      In the female category yes

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 21:06

    Absolute shoe in … very well deserved award … she is absolute class.
    Well done Earp as well with the goalie award .. good stuff

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 21:09

      Trytastic replied:
      Shoo

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 21:19

    As a father of a daughter I’m a little sad to read many of the comments on here. I’ll leave it at that.

  • Comment posted by me2you2me2you, today at 21:09

    Well deserved. Made England women's football a force to be reckoned with

    • Reply posted by Sparhawke, today at 21:56

      Sparhawke replied:
      Going from near a joke side ten years agowith so much past baggage, to being the side that teams are terrified to play against and being arguably the best team in the world.

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 21:10

    Deserved, she's doing a great job

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 21:07

    Lot of insecure "men" here it seems.

  • Comment posted by Kestrel Aviator, today at 21:27

    Why are people so threatened by Women's Football? If it's not for you just ignore it. Don't come on here and advertise your insecurity about it and yourself.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 21:31

      147break replied:
      Most are threatened by it ,,, however, many are tired of the constant publicity in relation to the numbers who actually go and watch it every week. Other sports get far bigger attendances but don't get the same amount of publicity.

  • Comment posted by ldngooner29, today at 21:26

    well done and i am ignoring all these horrid comments at least the england ladies team brought the euros home as i have no idea when the men will bring it home for us

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 21:28

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      and why is that,the levels ,got it

  • Comment posted by Tomahawk , today at 21:30

    She is one of the finest football managers male or female, currently in the game. Always gets her team selection, tactics and substitutions, spot on. She is also not frightened of pulling off star players, if they are not performing. England have become a winning machine with her in charge. Gareth Southgate could do with watching her methods. The award is fully deserved.

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 21:31

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      omg,stop now. this is what happens when u try to hide the truth

  • Comment posted by Helpusall, today at 21:09

    Earned and deserved.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 21:31

    Nice to see Mary Earps win something. She's the only female keeper I've seen over the years that actually performs like a specialist goalkeeper and not some outfield player they've just thrown into goal for a laugh.

    For me she's a huge part of why the Lionesses are decent, if they had the comedy keepers of the teams they face, they wouldn't be unbeaten for so long.

  • Comment posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 21:43

    why are they having seperate awards,can the woke types please explain

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:10

    No one else came near. Congratulations.

  • Comment posted by Lev-Y, today at 21:41

    Both coach and goalkeeper deserve all the accolades they receive for a great season.
    Hope that that this team takes the World Cup in Australia.

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 21:25

    Congratulations to all.

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 21:04

    Congratulations to Sarina and the lionessess.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:50

      Justfacts replied:
      Did she win Wimbledon?

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 20:59

    A fully deserved award :)

    #Lionesses #MCFC

  • Comment posted by Sparhawke, today at 21:53

    She and Earps deserve it wholeheartedly, I never really took interest in football at all, but now go to Man City ground every couple of months and bring my mum along, we will be cheering on Chloe and et all with my neice too for the Chelsea match next month :D

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 21:54

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

