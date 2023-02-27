Last updated on .From the section Football

Wiegman has been named the Best Fifa women's coach in 2017, 2020 and 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas﻿ was the women's player of the year.

England's Mary Earps won the women's goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Putellas﻿, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running.

However, the 29-year-old missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury.

Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," she said.

"Little girls have their idols and inspirations. So many people across the world have worked so hard to get the game where it is right now.

"As for last summer, the stadiums were full. Wembley was full and there were so many families in the stadiums celebrating football. Behind me is a big team. Without great players you are nowhere.

"Last but not least, my family have seen me more on TV than at home. Thank you for supporting me."

Earps, who plays for Manchester United in the Women's Super League, started all six of England's games at Euro 2022 as they won the competition.

The 29-year-old kept four clean sheets and let in just two goals and was named in the team of the tournament.

She also recently became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the WSL.

"I feel really honoured to be holding this heavy trophy," said Earps. "Thank you to my loved ones who picked me up off the kitchen floor a few years ago.

"And to Sarina Wiegman, I have run out of words to say to you. Thank you for believing in me the way you have. This is for anyone who has been in a dark place. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

