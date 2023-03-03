Celtic have the first silverware of the season tucked away in the trophy room and a healthy lead as we approach the home stretch in the title race.

If manager Ange Postecoglou has any fears over complacency, this weekend provides a timely reminder of what can happen.

Rangers need a reaction from their Hampden disappointment and a new manager is facing his old team less than 40 days on from losing his job.

Here are a few things to look out for in the Scottish Premiership...

Game of the weekend - St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Leaders Celtic return to the scene of their only domestic defeat this season.

Back in September, St Mirren were fully deserving of their 2-0 victory, defending stoutly and getting numbers forward on the break.

Celtic had made six changes following a Champions League draw away to Shakhtar Dontesk and suffered their first Premiership defeat in 364 days.

Aaron Mooy was underwhelming against his old team, lasting just 45 minutes on his first league start. Now the Australian is a mainstay in Postecoglou's impressive midfield.

Celtic have dropped points in just one of their 19 league outings since that day, a New Year's draw at Ibrox. They have also trounced St Mirren 4-0 and 5-1 in Glasgow.

In the most recent Scottish Cup meeting, four of the five goals came after St Mirren lost Richard Taylor to a red card on 75 minutes.

The Buddies are four points better off than they were at this stage last season and that has been down to stellar home form, with just two defeats in 14.

Stephen Robinson will be proud to join Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Rose as the only managers to best Postecoglou this term but he'll know it will need a near perfect performance for lightning to strike twice against the champions.

Manager in the spotlight - Jim Goodwin (Dundee United)

When Jim Goodwin returned to Cormack Park a few days after his sacking to say his goodbyes, he can't have expected to be seeing his former players again so soon.

Canned by Aberdeen in late January, less than 20 minutes after a 6-0 hiding at Easter Road, his first game in charge of Dundee United just happens to be against the Dons at Tannadice.

Goodwin will certainly have a good understanding of the opposition but can he lift a struggling side after failing to rouse his flagging troops at Pittodrie?

He made a bright enough start this season, with Aberdeen sitting third after 15 games, although away form has been consistently dreadful. There has been just one league game on the road since the Irishman departed, a 4-0 loss at Celtic Park stretching their losing sequence to seven.

United enjoyed a 4-0 victory when the Dons last came visiting in October and are looking for a fourth successive home win in this fixture.

However, Goodwin can't rely on previous form and his old side's travel sickness continuing since United were all at sea and oh so soft in defeat at Ross County last weekend; a fifth league loss on the spin. A huge improvement in every department is required.

Goodwin 'off his head' for taking United job

Player to watch - Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

The Colombian striker already has three goals from two wins over Kilmarnock this season and will be looking for more when the Rugby Park club visit Ibrox on Saturday.

The 26-year-old moved into double figures for the season with a consolation strike against Celtic in last weekend's Viaplay Cup final, having started all but three of the 15 matches overseen by Michael Beale.

The manager has come in for criticism following the first defeat of his brief reign and will be demanding a response from his squad.

Given Kilmarnock are still waiting for a first Premiership win away from home this season and have lost each of their last four league visits to Ibrox without scoring, Morelos could well be in the thick of the action.