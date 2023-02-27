Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson also had a spell in caretaker charge of Huddersfield Town

Ex-Cardiff boss Mark Hudson wants to return to management despite the impact that it would have on family life.

Hudson was sacked by Cardiff in January.

His family posted an emotional video after he was dismissed.

"When you choose to go down this route and you've got a family and people that care about you, that you're with, I think they go on that journey with you, whether you're physically there or not," he said.

"I think the job that I was in and being part of I suppose a coaching unit, has always been something that I've loved and always wanted to do.

"I'm fully aware of what comes with it. You get that a little bit with your playing career, you have an understanding of moving around and the pressures that do come.

"It's only strengthened my want to become a manager or a coach again. I do miss it.

"The brain's had a little bit of time to calm down, but I'm looking forward to getting back in."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter revealed that his mental health has suffered after he and his family received anonymous abuse following the club's poor run of form.

The former Brighton boss said the anonymous emails had also referenced his family.

A former Bluebirds captain, Hudson was initially appointed on an interim basis following the departure of Steve Morison, but Cardiff announced him as their permanent boss in November 2022.

However the 40-year-old was relieved of his duties after four months in charge within hours of their 1-1 home draw against fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic on 14 January.

Two personal videos show the excitement of his sons when he was appointed and the disappointment as he told them of his departure.

"My wife takes videos and pictures all the time," Hudson told Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"She loves creating memories and moments so she has stuff to keep for the future. My two boys were born in Wales, so they always thought - I wasn't so sure - that we may go back.

"So the beginning video was 14 months before, and then I didn't know she'd videoed me telling the boys that it was coming to an end. Again these journeys - one stops, one starts again.

"We're quite open with our children cos I think it's important that they know what goes on.

"Because one minute Dad's there, and one minute he's gone or they're travelling down at the weekend or they've got things that they've got to miss.

"It's quite a lot for families to take on. I think there's a lot that people don't see.

"A lot of distance sometimes between families becomes difficult. So that little video was part of it really, a small part, and we didn't expect it to quite as big as it did."