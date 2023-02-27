Women's FA Cup: Manchester United to play Lewes in quarter-finals
Women's Super League leaders Manchester United will travel to Lewes - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
Holders Chelsea face Reading while three-times winners Manchester City, currently second in the WSL, were drawn away at Aston Villa.
Birmingham City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other last-eight fixture.
The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of 18-19 March.
Lewes, who thrashed Cardiff City 6-1 in the fifth round, are seventh in the Women's Championship, three places below Birmingham.
Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time to win last season's final.
Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw
Reading v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Lewes v Manchester United
Birmingham City v Brighton