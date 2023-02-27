Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United beat Durham to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup

Women's Super League leaders Manchester United will travel to Lewes - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Holders Chelsea face Reading while three-times winners Manchester City, currently second in the WSL, were drawn away at Aston Villa.

Birmingham City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other last-eight fixture.

The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of 18-19 March.

Lewes, who thrashed Cardiff City 6-1 in the fifth round, are seventh in the Women's Championship, three places below Birmingham.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time to win last season's final.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Reading v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Lewes v Manchester United

Birmingham City v Brighton