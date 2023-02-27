Close menu

Lionel Messi: Argentina forward wins Best Fifa men's player of the year award

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments30

Breaking news

Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the award.

Messi, 35, helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas was named women's player of the year.

At the ceremony in Paris, Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to their third World Cup title, was named men's coach of the year.

Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola - who led Manchester City to a sixth Premier League title - and Real Madrid's Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti to the honour.

England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year after guiding the Lionesses to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the leading men's goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old helped his country win the World Cup, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.

Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy of Polish side Warta Poznan won the Fifa Puskas award for the best goal in world football for his stunning strike against Stal Rzeszow, when he sent a powerful overhead volley into the back of the net with the help of his crutches.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Adam2123, today at 21:59

    All that guy has to do is dribble after he's been to the urinals and he gets an award. Absolute joke

  • Comment posted by User0454116154, today at 21:59

    Why not just let Messi keep it instead of having to give him it every time

  • Comment posted by Mr Jingles, today at 21:58

    DOUBLE WOW! A non Man United article… welcome !

  • Comment posted by Lizzie, today at 21:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by slop, today at 21:58

    Messi wins the award.

    I fell off my chair in surprise.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:58

    Surprised Amrabat wasn’t recognised for a cracking World Cup?

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 21:57

    Can’t argue with that really. Performed very well at the World Cup, helped his team come through. Was always a big fan of his opposite Ronaldo, but just can’t stand his attitude of late. Messi the goat to beat.

  • Comment posted by Dr Tenet, today at 21:57

    Someone dig out the Alan Partridge shoulder shrug gif. Didn't ask, don't care.

  • Comment posted by domestos donald, today at 21:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Arden26, today at 21:56

    Messi has been average in the French league, essentially a one team league! And in the World Cup he had the favourtism of the refs/FIFA from Argentina's first game!

  • Comment posted by Sporty, today at 21:56

    I don't know. Have nothing against Lionel Messi as he is one of the greatest players in football and I acknowledge that but I think Mbappe deserved to win the award. Yes, Argentina won the World Cup and Messi was instrumental to that.

  • Comment posted by Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert, today at 21:56

    complete stitch up - should have been Harry Maguires award

    • Reply posted by weemutley, today at 21:59

      weemutley replied:
      🤣🤣👍

  • Comment posted by weemutley, today at 21:56

    IMO…. One of the greatest ever …. But I think this will be the last time he wins it …. One of GOAT ….

    • Reply posted by Sporty, today at 21:57

      Sporty replied:
      I agree. He also knows it too!

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 21:55

    Did we expect anything different, he will win these awards even when he’s retired

  • Comment posted by The Maldonian, today at 21:55

    McGuire robbed again.

    • Reply posted by Jynnan Tonnyk, today at 21:57

      Jynnan Tonnyk replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 21:55

    Why is that slaphead always looking for the attention again, he's cringy af

  • Comment posted by lcm, today at 21:54

    Legend.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 21:54

    Messi is the GOAT surprised Ronaldo didn’t win every reward for his haircut 🙄

  • Comment posted by asp7, today at 21:54

    Goat

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 21:53

    Messi > Ronaldo

    Messi has ended the argument between the two of them after winning the World Cup but still Man United fans back Ronaldo 😂

    • Reply posted by fastdoc1, today at 21:56

      fastdoc1 replied:
      Messi did not need the World Cup to be the GOAT

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport