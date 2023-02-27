Last updated on .From the section Football

Argentina have won the World Cup three times after Scaloni led his country to victory at the 2022 tournament

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract until 2026.

Scaloni, 44, led his country to victory at the 2022 World Cup when they beat France on penalties in a dramatic final.

He was appointed into his role by the Argentina Football Association (AFA) in 2018 and has also won the 2021 Copa America during his time in charge.

Scaloni's new deal takes him up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

He is in Paris for the Fifa Best awards and is favourite to win the award for the best coach of 2022.

"In Paris, [AFA president] Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the senior selection until 2026," said the AFA in a statement. external-link