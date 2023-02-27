Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Lewis Dunk's goal in the last round was his 26th for Brighton and helped them come from behind for a 2-1 win over Liverpool

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is expected to make his 400th appearance for the Seagulls in Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Championship side Stoke.

Apart from a brief loan spell at Bristol City in 2013, Dunk has spent his entire career at his hometown club.

The 31-year-old centre-back also won one cap for England in 2018.

"For me it's difficult to understand how he has never played for a big team in the Premier League," said Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi.

"If you ask me what I think about Dunk, I think he's one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

"This is my opinion but I know well his potential, his standard of performances."

The Seagulls now have the chance to book a place in the FA Cup's last eight, but are wary after being denied a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals by League One side Charlton in December.

"For us, the FA Cup is very important," added De Zerbi. "Tomorrow is not an important game, it's a crucial game, because we want to arrive at Wembley to play the semi-final.

"OK, there will be another game [a quarter-final] if we win tomorrow but we have to stay focused on only Stoke. We remember very well what happened in the Charlton game."

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League, while Stoke are 17th in the Championship and beat League Two sides Hartlepool and Stevenage in the last two rounds.

Danny Welbeck could return from injury for Brighton but Solly March is out, in addition to Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour and Adam Lallana.

On-loan Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is cup-tied for Stoke while manager Alex Neil hopes forward Tyrese Campbell will be available once more.

"We should treat it as a great opportunity and challenge to show what we can do," said Neil.

"I don't think the pressure's on us to perform, because every other cup game we've had it's been the opposite way."