Javi Gracia spent 20 months in charge of Watford, reaching the FA Cup final in 2019

Leeds boss Javi Gracia says he has no intention of sacrificing the FA Cup to focus solely on guiding his new club to Premier League survival.

The Spanish coach won his first game in charge on Saturday as Leeds beat Southampton to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Gracia, who guided Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final, wants to go as far as possible with his new side.

"I love this competition. My experience (at Watford) was good," Gracia said.

"Of course, I don't like to play three games in eight days. But I have to try to motivate myself and motivate my players, that if we are able to win it, it will be something really good for us."

Watford were beaten 6-0 by Manchester City in the Wembley final four years ago but that scoreline has not had a negative impact on Gracia's feelings about the FA Cup.

"It has very, very good memories. Unforgettable for me," he added.

"What I could see in that competition, the way our supporters enjoyed it, it's something I will never forget.

"It's something I've tried to explain to my players. I have only one experience, but that experience was something amazing for me and I would like to live it again."

Leeds are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

They face a difficult task against a Fulham side who have been in fine form this season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League.

The home side are boosted by the return from injury of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals so far this season.

"He is a really important player for us, and for me since I joined this football club," Fulham boss Marco Silva said.

"As you know, and the results are showing, we are more than just one player and I think winning games and taking important points for us even without our best goal-scorer - and that is Mitro - speaks about ourselves and not just one or two players.

"But of course if you have all of them you are stronger and playing with our best goal-scorer right now we can be stronger."