Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played since Sean Dyche's first game in charge - a 1-0 win over Arsenal on 4 February

Every Everton player is responsible for solving the team's goalscoring issues this season, says manager Sean Dyche.

Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Wednesday's Premier League match at Arsenal as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Everton, who are 18th and one point from safety, have scored only 17 goals in 24 matches this season - the least of any side in the league.

"The team mentality has to be 'we're all allowed to score,'" said Dyche.

"I ask that of them defensively - clean sheets start from the front. It's only fair to ask it the other way around.

"Players have to take responsibility as a group in making enough chances and taking enough chances."

Injuries have limited Calvert-Lewin, 25, to only 11 Premier League appearances this season, in which he has scored one goal.

Forward Neal Maupay, who joined from Brighton last summer, has scored just once in 17 league appearances.

Everton's joint-highest league scorers this season are Anthony Gordon, who joined Newcastle in January, and winger Demarai Gray, with three.

Everton failed to score for the 10th league game this campaign in a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday, having missed clear chances.

"We've got to ask the players to create different ways of affecting games and while doing that not lose sight of the fact the defensive shape has to be good," said Dyche.

"The Premier League is unforgiving at both ends.

"We've shown good signs of developing the side being tighter and more structured in their defending. Now it's how can we open the door when attacking.

"The players are working diligently. They know the stats and facts, I don't have to remind them of that, but I've said 'even if you're not scoring, as long as you're doing the right things it will come your way'."