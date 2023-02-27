Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Gabriele Biancheri in action for for Wales Under-16s AGAINST sPAIN

Cardiff City youngster Gabriele Biancheri has joined Manchester United on a four-year deal.

Biancheri, 16, recently confirmed he had left the Championship club after nine years.

He said: "I'll forever be thankful for the opportunity I've had at this club."

The Wales U-17 forward has confirmed he has joined United by posting a photo on social media of himself posing in the club's iconic red shirt and accompanied by the words "I'm a red."