Gabriele Biancheri: Welsh youngster joins Manchester United
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Cardiff City youngster Gabriele Biancheri has joined Manchester United on a four-year deal.
Biancheri, 16, recently confirmed he had left the Championship club after nine years.
He said: "I'll forever be thankful for the opportunity I've had at this club."
The Wales U-17 forward has confirmed he has joined United by posting a photo on social media of himself posing in the club's iconic red shirt and accompanied by the words "I'm a red."