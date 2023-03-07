Plymouth Argyle v Derby County

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle20:00DerbyDerby County
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|33
|22
|8
|3
|60
|22
|38
|74
|2
|Plymouth
|34
|21
|8
|5
|61
|37
|24
|71
|3
|Ipswich
|34
|18
|12
|4
|65
|31
|34
|66
|4
|Bolton
|36
|18
|9
|9
|51
|28
|23
|63
|5
|Derby
|34
|17
|10
|7
|55
|31
|24
|61
|6
|Barnsley
|32
|18
|6
|8
|49
|28
|21
|60
|7
|Wycombe
|33
|16
|6
|11
|45
|32
|13
|54
|8
|Shrewsbury
|34
|15
|7
|12
|43
|36
|7
|52
|9
|Peterborough
|33
|16
|3
|14
|53
|41
|12
|51
|10
|Portsmouth
|33
|13
|12
|8
|45
|37
|8
|51
|11
|Lincoln City
|33
|9
|17
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|44
|12
|Exeter
|34
|11
|10
|13
|45
|44
|1
|43
|13
|Port Vale
|35
|12
|7
|16
|35
|49
|-14
|43
|14
|Fleetwood
|34
|10
|12
|12
|36
|35
|1
|42
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|34
|11
|9
|14
|47
|55
|-8
|42
|16
|Charlton
|34
|10
|11
|13
|45
|46
|-1
|41
|17
|Oxford Utd
|35
|9
|9
|17
|36
|45
|-9
|36
|18
|Cheltenham
|34
|10
|6
|18
|26
|46
|-20
|36
|19
|Burton
|33
|9
|8
|16
|40
|62
|-22
|35
|20
|Accrington
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|48
|-20
|34
|21
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|11
|16
|33
|53
|-20
|32
|22
|MK Dons
|35
|8
|6
|21
|31
|54
|-23
|30
|23
|Cambridge
|34
|8
|5
|21
|26
|55
|-29
|29
|24
|Forest Green
|35
|5
|8
|22
|27
|66
|-39
|23
