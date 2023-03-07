Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town

From the section National League

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 5Richardson
  • 10Olley
  • 18Francis
  • 3Pye
  • 33Whelan
  • 42Conteh
  • 12Ward
  • 9Dinanga
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 6Storey
  • 15Martin
  • 17Pani
  • 31Montgomery
  • 32Magnay

Halifax

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 19Cooke
  • 27Senior
  • 14Hunter
  • 20Gilmour
  • 6Stott
  • 18Capello
  • 5Debrah
  • 21Alli
  • 29O'Rourke

Substitutes

  • 3Senior
  • 4Summerfield
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 10Warburton
  • 22Arthur
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
