National League
BromleyBromley19:45YorkYork City
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v York City

National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 10Marriott
  • 15Stirk
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 9Cheek
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 20Arthurs
  • 26Elerewe
  • 32Krauhaus

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Whitley
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 4Kouogun
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 8Dyson
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 12Whittle
  • 16Hancox
  • 19Pybus
  • 24Ellis
  • 28Duckworth

Substitutes

  • 5Kerr
  • 9Forde
  • 23James
  • 25Campbell
  • 27Duku
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Match details to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

