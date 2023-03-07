Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Venue: Ruislip Manor Sports & Social Club, England

Wealdstone v Maidstone United

National League

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 18Dyer
  • 14Obiero
  • 10Andrews
  • 16Lo-Everton
  • 21Ilunga
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 24Barker
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 8Ferguson
  • 9Olomola
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 27Whittaker

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Barden
  • 5Fowler
  • 7Alabi
  • 21Deacon
  • 14Odusanya
  • 10Barham
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 22Bone
  • 24Jobe
  • 25Tyreece-Walters
  • 26Shonibare

Substitutes

  • 6Brown
  • 19Marshall
  • 29Gurung
  • 30Mersin
  • 32Lawson
Referee:
Stephen Parkinson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

