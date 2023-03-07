Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 4Lomas
  • 8Husin
  • 6Kensdale
  • 5Hobson
  • 7Bridge
  • 11Powell
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Miley
  • 39Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 3Ralph
  • 10Mooney
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Wreh
  • 30Andeng-Ndi

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Maguire
  • 5Grimes
  • 4Akinola
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 12Williams
  • 26Oldaker
  • 7Mandeville
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 10Colclough
  • 15McCallum

Substitutes

  • Dallas
  • 20King
  • 21Palmer
  • 27Quigley
  • 28Banks
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

