Yeovil Town v Eastleigh

YeovilYeovil Town19:45EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 26Bevan
- 24Cooper
- 3Reckord
- 32Staunton
- 16Law
- 7Worthington
- 34Stevens
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Young
Substitutes
- Griffiths
- 8D'Ath
- 9Fisher
- 27Oluwabori
- 39Agbaje
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 3Kelly
- 5Martin
- 12Langston
- 8Cissé
- 7Carter
- 9Whitehall
- 16McKiernan
- 21Rutherford
- 23Lloyd
- 30Scrimshaw
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 6Maghoma
- 13Flitney
- 24Bragg
- 26Simpson
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Match details to follow.