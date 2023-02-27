Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's partnership with F1 will run for 15 years

Tottenham have announced a partnership with Formula 1 which will see a karting track built under their stadium.

The electric karting circuit, part of a "15-year strategic partnership" between the Premier League club and F1, will be installed beneath the South Stand.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which cost £1bn to build, hosted its first Premier League game in April 2019.

Boxing, NFL and rugby matches have also taken place at the 62,850-seat stadium, in addition to music concerts.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round."

He added: "We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities."

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said the partnership would help to open motorsport to new and diverse audiences.

It will aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people, including a driver academy programme to help identify future F1 drivers.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport," Domenicali said.

"Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, and driving environmental sustainability - our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

Spurs said the club will collaborate with F1 on initiatives that promote environmental responsibility as it seeks to achieve its own target of net zero carbon by 2040.