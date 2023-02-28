Close menu

Fifa Best Awards: David Alaba says Lionel Messi vote was Austria team decision

Last updated on .From the section Football

Karim Benzema and David Alaba celebrate for Real Madrid
Alaba and Benzema have won one La Liga and one Champions League title together

Austria captain David Alaba says it was a "team decision" for him to vote for Lionel Messi over his own Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema as men's player of the year at the Best Fifa Awards.

Defender Alaba, 30, received abuse on social media for not choosing Benzema.

Argentina forward Messi won the accolade on Monday ahead of France forwards Kylian Mbappe and Benzema.

"The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone," said Alaba.

"Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided."

Fifa released a list of who voted for whom at the awards. Alaba voted for Benzema second and Mbappe third, prompting the hashtag #AlabaOut to trend on social media.

Benzema and Alaba have played together at Madrid since the latter joined from Bayern Munich in 2021.

"Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," said Alaba.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as journalists and fans across the world.

Who voted for whom?

Selected votes
Voting partyCountryNameFirstSecondThird
CaptainArgentinaLionel MessiNeymarKylian MbappeKarim Benzema
CaptainCroatiaLuke ModricKarim BenzemaLionel MessiKylian Mbappe
CaptainBrazilThiago SilvaNeymarLionel MessiKarim Benzema
CaptainEgyptMohamed SalahVinicius JrKevin de BruyneAchraf Hakimi
CaptainEngland Harry KaneLionel MessiSadio ManeKarim Benzema
CaptainFranceHugo LlorisKylian MbappeKarim BenzemaLionel Messi
CaptainGermanyManuel NeuerLionel MessiKylian MbappeRobert Lewandowski
CaptainNorthern IrelandSteven DavisLionel MessiKylian MbappeKarim Benzema
CaptainPortugalPepeKylian MbappeLuka ModricKarim Benzema
CaptainRepublic of IrelandSeamus ColemanLionel MessiKylian MbappeKarim Benzema
CaptainSpainSergio BusquetsLionel MessiRobert LewandowskiKarim Benzema
CoachArgentinaLionel Scaloni Lionel MessiJulian AlvarezLuka Modric
CoachAustriaRalf Rangnick Lionel MessiKylian MbappeJude Bellingham
CoachEnglandGareth SouthgateLionel MessiLuka ModricKylian Mbappe
CoachFranceDidier DeschampsKylian MbappeKarim BenzemaLionel Messi
CoachNorthern IrelandMichael O'NeillLionel MessiKylian MbappeKarim Benzema
CoachRepublic of IrelandStephen KennyKylian MbappeLionel MessiErling Haaland
CoachWalesRob PageLionel MessiKylian MbappeJude Bellingham
Full list of votesexternal-link
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport