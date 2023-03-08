Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

First Half ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 25Bernabei
- 13Mooy
- 42McGregor
- 33O'Riley
- 11Abada
- 8Furuhashi
- 38MaedaSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnston
- 9Haksabanovic
- 14Turnbull
- 17Neves Filipe
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
Hearts
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Clark
- 72Hill
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 12Atkinson
- 14Devlin
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 7Grant
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 30GinnellySubstituted forOdaat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 3Kingsley
- 13Stewart
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Yutaro Oda replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.
Post update
Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).
Post update
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.55
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
5.00