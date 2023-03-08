Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 25Bernabei
  • 13Mooy
  • 42McGregor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 11Abada
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnston
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate

Hearts

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Clark
  • 72Hill
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Devlin
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 7Grant
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forOdaat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 3Kingsley
  • 13Stewart
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Celtic 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.

  6. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Yutaro Oda replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.13

  5. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.35

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.15

  8. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.44

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.41

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.55

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.96

  2. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    5.82

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.40

  7. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    5.34

  8. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    5.25

  9. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    5.18

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.51

Substitutes

  1. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.00

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28252188206877
2Rangers28224266254170
3Hearts28137849381146
4Hibernian28124124441340
5Aberdeen28122144352-938
6Livingston28115122942-1338
7St Mirren28107113041-1137
8St Johnstone2894153247-1531
9Motherwell2886143440-630
10Ross County2866162441-1724
11Kilmarnock2866162350-2724
12Dundee Utd2855182853-2520
View full Scottish Premiership table

