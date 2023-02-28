Grimsby beat Championship side Luton 3-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst says his side are "huge underdogs" for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Premier League strugglers Southampton.

The League Two Mariners are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1939.

They face a Saints side who have sacked two managers this season and are bottom of the top flight.

"It would be pretty incredible if we could get through," Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We're getting into real dream territory. We're going to need luck and everyone performing to their maximum.

"I think we're huge underdogs. We're the lowest ranked side left in the competition up against Premier League opposition.

He added: "I don't think they're vulnerable. They've just beaten Chelsea, and they might not be on form at the moment but they're not bad.

"It's the cup and shocks do happen. There have been bigger shocks and we've just got to make sure we play the game in front of us and not get caught up in any of the hype.

"If a Premier League club turns up with the right mindset and attitude, and their quality comes out, then they can blow teams away and we don't want to be on the end of that."

Hurst guided the Mariners back to the English Football League last season and they are 16th in the table after 30 games.

He has encouraged his players to relish what could be a "once in a career" chance.

"I don't think it gets any better than the Premier League so to come up against one of those teams is great for everyone," he said.

"It's a showcase for all the players and for the club as a whole. We've got to try and enjoy it because it might not come around again for some time. This could be a once in a career opportunity for a lot of the players."

Grimsby midfielder Otis Khan could return after missing the past eight games, but on-loan Cheltenham forward George Lloyd is cup-tied.

Saints boss Ruben Selles has confirmed he will rotate his side external-link but said he will "play with a team that could easily start in the Premier League".

Selles has named the same XI for both of his matches in charge to date, a 1-0 win at Chelsea and 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

"I have a longer squad and everybody is working hard and I'm very proud of the work they're putting in every day, and I think it's only fair to give everybody the opportunity to play," he said.

"Of course we will make some changes if you compare it to the last two games, but with the mentality to respect the FA Cup, it's a privilege for us to be there, respect the opponent and try to be ourselves."