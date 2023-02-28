Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup fifth round: Manchester United v West Ham United Venue: Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary from 19:40 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Erik ten Hag says there is lots more work to do this season as Manchester United return to action for the first time since winning the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, three days after securing a first trophy in six years.

Asked if the celebrations continued after Sunday's win over Newcastle at Wembley, the manager said: "No. Nothing beyond. Get back to work."

United, third in the Premier League, are also in the Europa League last 16.

Why March is big month for Manchester United

Wednesday's game is the first of at least six big matches for Ten Hag's side in March.

After Sunday's Premier League game at Liverpool (16:30 GMT), they host the first leg of their Europa League tie with Spanish side Real Betis on 9 March (20:00).

They face Southampton at Old Trafford three days later (14:00), then fly to Spain for the second leg with Betis on 16 March (17:45).

United are then scheduled to go to Brighton on 19 March (14:00) in the Premier League - but that will be postponed should Brighton or United progress in the FA Cup as the quarter-finals take place over that weekend.

"We have great months ahead of us, also great games, and I think everyone wants to play games," said Ten Hag. "The players who form the best teams will play."

Team news - Fabianski missing for West Ham

Striker Anthony Martial, who has not played for Manchester United since 1 February, remains out.

Ten Hag could make changes after the weekend. Luke Shaw and Fred, who both started all eight games in February, may be rested.

Donny van de Beek (knee) and Christian Eriksen (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (fractured cheekbone) and defender Vladimir Coufal (heel) are out for West Ham.

'I admire Ten Hag'

Hammers manager David Moyes has praised the work Ten Hag is doing at Manchester United.

Moyes, who managed the Red Devils between May 2013 and April 2014, said: "Manchester United are a side that is used to success, and I think that Manchester United are climbing the ladder back up to where they want to be.

"He [Ten Hag] has to get a lot of credit for the work he is doing. I can only look from a distance and admire the good work he is doing."