After two successive defeats, Sheffield United beat Watford 1-0 in the Championship on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he expects their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham to be a "special night".

The Blades are second in the Championship, seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

"We have to perform in a way that gets the fans up and at it. There'll be moments when we have to suffer without the ball," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I think it will be a special night regardless of the result."

He added: "It's one that all of us should enjoy because if we don't enjoy it we're not going to win anyway. It's not a distraction from the league, it's a good change.

"We all know where our focus is this season but for these next few days it is on Spurs. We want to win."

Heckingbottom, who revealed that some of his players were suffering with an illness, is looking to lead the Blades back to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship.

He acknowledged that his side were going up against one of the finest teams in the country as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons.

"We expect to have to be at our best without the ball or we'll get punished and also be clever with how we manufacture opportunities of our own," he said.

"Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world but if we put two players on him then we are leaving another world-class player unmarked.

"Everyone knows how Tottenham play with and without the ball. We know what we're going to face but the test is the calibre of players."

Spurs have no fresh injury concerns after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, meaning they head to Bramall Lane without long-term absentee Rodrigo Bentancur, while Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are set to miss several more weeks.

Assistant Cristian Stellini will continue in the dugout with boss Antonio Conte continuing his recuperation following surgery in Italy.

Tottenham's trophy drought has reached 15 years and despite still being in the Premier League's top four and the Champions League last 16, Stellini says the FA Cup remains just as important to the eight-time winners.

Stellini said: "There is no priority. We have to progress. We have to try to win the game. It's an important competition, we take all the competitions seriously and we want to bring the same energy we had in our stadium to an away game.

"This is really important. If we can progress in the FA Cup then we will see what happens in the next round. We have to be good, focused and determined to win. We expect it will not be easy."

Spurs, who travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, named an unchanged and full-strength side at this stage last season but lost 1-0 at Championship Middlesbrough after extra time, and Stellini hinted at rotation this time around.

He said: "We will pick the right team - we can win also by making some changes. We completely trust all the players so we can make changes and nothing has to change.

"Last season we were disappointed after Middlesbrough. We take decisions thinking about the next game but we don't like to look long-term. But to have a good vision in a long period you have to be careful in what happens today, tomorrow and the next game."