Casemiro was sent off after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have each been fined £55,000 for failing to control their players in the Premier League game at Old Trafford this month.

United midfielder Casemiro was sent off for grabbing Will Hughes during a mass confrontation in the second half.

It was sparked by Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp barging United winger Antony into touch and both were booked.

United have accepted the charge while Palace have denied it.

A Football Association spokesperson said: "Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively accepted and denied that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

"An independent regulatory commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both the clubs' fines."